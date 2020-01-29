Hoda Kotb Wants More Kids With Fiancé Joel Schiffman

The baby fever is real!

On Wednesday, Hoda Kotb revealed that the Kotb-Schiffman family might be expanding in the future during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After sharing that she's not 100-percent sure if she and fiancé Joel Shiffman will adopt another baby, the TODAY host, who is mom to Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 8 months, told host Ellen DeGeneres that she's been getting a lot of signs that have been pointing towards yes.

"I was scribbling in my journal and I was asking myself that question," the newly-engaged star recalled. "And I wrote in there, ‘I'm wondering if we should." And then I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?' and I wrote, ‘Yes.' And said, ‘Do we have enough time?' And I wrote, ‘Yes.' And I said, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?' I wrote, ‘Yes.' So, I was thinking maybe the answer is yes.

While on the topic of her growing family, Hoda also opened up about the fears she had about becoming a mom in her 50s.