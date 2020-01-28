Blake Lively Makes NYC Her Runway With A Marathon Of Chic Outfits

by emily belfiore | Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 11:49 AM
Hello, Upper East Siders.
Blake Lively has been taking New York City by storm as she embarks on the press tour for her upcoming film The Rhythm Section. Kicking things off in the big apple, the Gossip Girl alum has been serving outfit after outfit, giving us major envy as she showcases her trendy and refined sense of style.
Back in 2018, menswear-inspired pantsuits became her red carpet style as she promoted her film A Simple Favor. This time around, it appears that Blake is embracing her feminine side but is switching things up by combining contrasting silhouettes, prints and fabrics.
In addition to serving as our pre-New York Fashion Week prep, Blake's fashion-forward outings mark the her first public appearances since welcoming her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds in the fall of 2019. Speaking to Good Morning America on Tuesday, the actress opened up about what it's like being a mom of three. "It's like going from 2 to 3,000," she shared. "I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy."
See all of Blakes' head-turning NYC style moments below:
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Keeping things monochromatic, Blake rocked an all-blue ensemble comprised of a silky powder blue dress and an oversized teddy coat. To add a pop of color, she opted for a pair of red velvet heels.
James Devaney/GC Images
Further proving that the world is her runway, Blake put her exceptional taste on display again. This time, she sported a white button-up shirt and a velvet maxi skirt. To bring some flare, she accessorized with a blake wide-brimmed hat and heeled combat booties.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
For a night out in Brooklyn, Blake dressed things up with a multicolored long-sleeve dress. Keeping it trendy, as usual, she paired the button-up high-slit dress with studded knee-high boots and a pair of leather gloves.
Article continues below
JosiahW / BACKGRID
For this romantic look, Blake wore a stylish blush-hued coat dress that featured chic pleating along the hemline. Braving the NYC winter, she paired the look with a pair of burgundy gloves and matching heeled combat boots. To tie the look together, she sported tons of gold-chained necklaces and a deep plum lip.
James Devaney/GC Images
An ode to her love of menswear, Blake donned a collared button up shirt with a sequined sweater vest, which she tucked into a pair of high-waisted shorts and paired with a matching trench coat.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Channeling old Hollywood glamour with a velvet off-the-shoulder dress, Blake looked elegant as she walked the red carpet of The Rhythm Section premiere. Of course, a look this stylish wouldn't be complete with a string of pearls.
Article continues below
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?