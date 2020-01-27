The Bachelor Is An Actual Mess Right Now

Say it with us, folks: Cleveland, Ohio, the perfect place to fall in love.

The women of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor did not seem impressed by their first non-LA destination of the season, but the man himself was psyched. Cleveland is the birthplace of Superman! Clark Kent! Wow!

Unfortunately Superman was not the topic of any of the Cleveland dates, which is really a shame because they needed something to make up for that atrocious lingerie (lingery) pillow fight from last week, and to distract us from the absolute nonsense going on on this show right now. Instead, we got football, polka dancing, soapbox racing, and a bunch of roller coasters that truly terrified Victoria F.

However, Victoria didn't know what was coming: a private concert from...Chase Rice! A guy she dated once!

After a day of riding roller coasters and sharing a diner meal where they talked about how many kids they want (two or four for Peter, so no one ever has to sit by themselves on the roller coaster), he led Victoria over to a concert where she spotted Chase on stage, and Chase spotted her with the Bachelor, and awkwardly asked if they're having a good time.