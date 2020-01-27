Miley Cyrus Has a Theory on Why She Wasn’t "Invited" to the 2020 Grammys

Who needs to go to a fancy Hollywood party anyway?!

Sunday marked the 2020 Grammys, where all of the music industry's best and brightest stars took to the awards show to celebrate the year's biggest achievements in music. While many of your faves probably graced the red carpet, there were a few classic famous faces missing. According to Miley Cyrus, apparently her invite got lost in the mail. Miley took to Instagram to post a little throwback clip of herself, and in the process threw a little bit of shade at the Recording Academy.

"& we wonder why I'm not invited to award shows anymore," the "Wrecking Ball" singer captioned a video of herself smoking a blunt during the MTV EMA's in 2013. Other celebrities commented on the video praising Miley, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. "I'd have you at mine if I had one," she commented on the post.