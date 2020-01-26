Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan Pay Tribute After Kobe Bryant's Death

Johnson then shared his love for Bryant, his family and "what he stood for on the court and off the court."

"My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It's hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players," he tweeted, later adding, "He gave his knowledge, time, and talent to tutor so many at the youth level, collegiate level, & NBA & WNBA players. Words can't express the impact that he had on the game of basketball. I know basketball fans all over the world will miss him, especially the City of Los Angeles."

He also reflected on how Bryant was "such an icon" and how he "did so much for LA."

"He was passionate about serving the homeless and was an advocate for women's basketball," Johnson continued. "Coaching his daughter's basketball team brought him so much happiness."

In addition, he looked back at some of his memories with Bryant.

"Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball," Johnson added. "We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much."

Addressing "Laker Nation," he then shared how "the game of basketball and our city, will never be the same without Kobe.

"Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters," he continued. "We will always be here for the Bryant family. We love you forever. #8 #24."