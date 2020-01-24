Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a Date Night at Pre-2020 Grammys Party

Gwen Stefani and longtime beau Blake Shelton stepped out for date night on Wednesday, joining a slew of other celebs at a pre-2020 Grammys party.
The two singers, who have been dating for more than four years, attended Warner Music Group's bash at the Hollywood Athletic Club. Stefani wore a semi-sheer, colorful tattoo-style mini skirt and thigh-high patent leather boots. Shelton wore a navy blazer over an untucked striped blue shirt and blue jeans.
"Date night w my boo @blakeshelton Gx," Stefani wrote on Instagram.
Shelton is nominated for a 2020 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country." This marks his ninth nomination in nine years. He has never won a Grammy before. Stefani, who has three Grammys, is not nominated for an award this year.
Other celebs spotted at the party included music stars Kehlani, JoJo and Lizzo. The latter is nominated for Best New Artist and seven other awards at the 2020 Grammys, which will take place on Sunday.
Lizzo also attended Spotify's pre-Grammys party honoring the Best New Artist nominees. Other guests included Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who are also up for the coveted honor, as well as Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, and actresses Ariel Winter and Kate Beckinsale.
See photos of celebs at pre-2020 Grammys parties below:
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
The two attend Warner Music Group's pre-2020 Grammys party.
Billy Porter and Billie Eilish
The Pose and Broadway star appears with the Best New Artist nominee at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Lizzo
The Best New Artist nominee, wearing Natalie Mills earrings, makes an appearance at Warner Music Group's pre-2020 Grammys party.
Ariel Winter
The Modern Family star appears at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Lil Nas X and Noah Cyrus
The singer, who accessorized with Natalie Mills earrings, appears with the rapper and Best New Artist nominee at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Kehlani
The singer attends Warner Music Group's pre-2020 Grammys party.
Bebe Rexha and Tinashe
The stars pose at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Lizzo
The Best New Artist nominee attends Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch
The Politician co-stars and friends attend Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum
The supermodel and TV personality appears with her husband at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Kate Beckinsale
The actress appears at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Alexis Ren
The influencer and model appears at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross
The two attend Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Olivia Holt
The actress appears at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Tunick
The actress appears with the talent manager and producer at Spotify's Best New Artist pre-2020 Grammys party.
JoJo
The singer showcases a multi-toned tangerine look at Warner Music Group's pre-2020 Grammys party.
The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Stables Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Check out a full list of Grammy nominations.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Sunday, 26th Jan. starting at 11pm. Catch the repeat show on Monday at 7am only on E!