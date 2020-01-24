ABC Examining the Royal Divide With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Special

ABC is going inside the Royal Divide. E! News as your exclusive first look at the ABC News special that will take viewers inside what some have called "Mexit," better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal duties.

"Is Meghan to blame? Is it Harry? Have they been unfair to the queen?" journalist Duncan Larcombe asks in the trailer above. "It looks spoiled. It looks hypocritical."

Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back from royal duties in early January 2020. Less than two weeks after their announcement, Queen Elizabeth II finalized an agreement between them. They will no longer use the titles His or Her Royal Highness and the couple will no longer receive public funds and must repay the $3 million spent renovating their home in the UK.