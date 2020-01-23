How Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy's Season of Crossovers Will Work

Finally, our month-long nightmare is over: Grey's Anatomy is back, with Station 19 in tow.

Both shows return tonight with a crisis to deal with, and it's quite the doozy, if you can remember all the way back to the fall finale. While several of the Grey Sloan doctors and a couple Station 19 firefighters were hanging out in Joe's Bar, a car suddenly plowed through the wall. We don't yet know the extent of the injuries, but we know it ain't good.

Those we know who were in the bar include Ben (Jason George), Captain Herrera (Miguel Sandoval), Helm (Jaicy Elliot), Parker (Alex Blue Davis), Schmitt (Jake Borelli), Nico (Alex Landi), and Jackson (Jesse Williams), and what we can bet on is that somebody's gonna be injured, since it's a crossover between a firefighter show and a hospital show.

It's the first of what we've been promised is an increase in crossovers, now that the shows are both run by showrunner Krista Vernoff, but if it's any indication of what's to come, it's not quite as crossover-y as you might be thinking it is.