Beyoncé Shares Rare Statement to Instagram After Ivy Park Launch

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé posted an Instagram with an actual caption.

Following the long awaited release of her Adidas x Ivy Park line on Jan. 18, Queen Bey took to Instagram to thank everyone who purchased parts of the line, especially those who stood outside in horrible weather to do so.

Sharing a photo and video from the line's social media campaign, the star wrote,"I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online."

Referencing her famous friends and family members who received the Ivy Park press packages filled with the line's entire gamut of pieces, the singer wrote, "All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud."

Closing things out, the mother of three wrote, "Y'all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B."