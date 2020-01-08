Proof Blue Ivy Is Growing Up to Be Just Like Mom Beyoncé

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 7:49 AM
Like mother, like daughter...
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter recently turned 8 and is growing up to be just like her mother, especially when it comes to her physical appearance; while many fans are argue that she started off resembling her dad most, many have said in recent years that she has grown to look more and more like Bey. In addition, Blue has consistently showcased fashion-forward looks, thanks to her mom's influence. In fact, the two have formed their own coordinating style.
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles shared a never-before-seen photo of the child on Tuesday, showing the little girl sporting straightened hair and a stylish school outfit; a long sleeve orange top with shoulder cut-outs over a cherry-print gray skirt and a printed pink backpack.
Last week, Megan Thee Stallion posted pics of Bey and Blue twinning together while posing with her at a photo booth at what appeared to be a New Year's Eve party.
See more pics of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy twinning over the years.
Instagram / Mathew Knowles
Mathew Knowles posted this photo of his granddaughter on her eighth birthday.
Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion
Blue, Bey and Megan Thee Stallion pose inside a photo booth at a New Year's Eve party.
ABC
The two stars sit in the studio together to work on "Brown Skin Girl."
Article continues below
ABC
The triple threat and her daughter have some fun with drums.
ABC
The mother and daughter took a helicopter ride together for a music video shoot.
ABC
The two adorably coordinated with matching pink outfits, sunglasses and drinks.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Donning bespoke (and coordinating!) Alexander McQueen designs, the pair hits the red carpet for The Lion King's World Premiere.
While enjoying a getaway to Cannes, Beyoncé (in Ritch Erani sandals) and Jay-Z took their daughter sailing. And yes, there was time to capture a family photo.
Instagram; Getty Images
"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina Knowles Lawson wrote on Instagram.
Article continues below
How cute do Bey and her mini-me's coordinating white dresses look on the dance floor?
www.beyonce.com
Like mama, like Blue! The mother-daughter duo match in python-print one pieces.
You'll often find these two buzzing about with matching accessories (even if they are snazzy bee stickers).
Article continues below
Guess we know which college football team they're rooting for this season—University of Texas!
Beyonce.com
Neither Bey nor Blue can resist a chic black blazer.
Cliff Watts/beyonce.com
True, everyone dressed in white for Solange's wedding. But Bey and Blue took their mini-me style a step further, with coordinating V-neck dresses and matching tongue-out smirks.
Article continues below
The pair sport coordinating circle shades while taking time to floss.
Beyonce.com
These two have mastered the old selfie staple.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?