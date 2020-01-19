8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2020 SAG Awards

Actors never look as comfortable as they do on nights such as this—because who else, other than their fellow actors, truly know what it's all about?

From the 14-hour days on set to the six-packs drawn on by makeup artists meant to last for one night only, these are the people who get... it.

So while the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which took place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, was short on Ricky Gervais-style deprecation, it was long on accolades and appreciation and, thanks to those quirky thespians who vote for each other, there were a few surprises as the season for celebrating television wound down and the last adulatory sprint leading up to the Oscars gets underway.

Here are the moments that surprised, delighted and baffled at the SAG Awards: