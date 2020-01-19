Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Hug at the 2020 SAG Awards Is the Only Thing That Matters

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
It's finally happened.
Brad Pittand Jennifer Anistongave the masses the Kodak moment they've been waiting for at the 2020 SAG Awards. As everyone knows, both of the exes were nominated for their respective roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show, both of which they won. And it just so happened that the pairs awards were announced one right after the other.
When Jen was named as winner for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series, Brad was watching from backstage and could be heard saying "Oh, wow." Swoon.
Then, after they each delivered their speeches, the two happened to find themselves in the press room backstage at the exact same time. Coincidence or was this arranged by the producers? We many never know, but the pics of the stars running into each other will forever be seared in everyone's memories for a myriad of reasons. For one, it proves there are no hard feelings between the two. Secondly, this was all people could talk about since the beginning of awards season and they got their wish.
In the numerous pics, the exes are seen in a warm embrace before Jen goes to walk away, with Brad still holding her hand.
That being said, sources have repeatedly told E! News that Brad and Jen aren't exactly ready to get back together. "It's not as big of a deal to them as it is to everyone around them," a source noted in December.
Nonetheless, we stan two mature adults who can let bygones be bygones.
After giving their acceptance speeches, the two just so happened to run into each other backstage, where they gave one another a warm hug.
When Brad received his award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Jen gave the star a round of applause.
As his ex begins to walk away, Brad keeps his grasp on her hand, eliciting a gasp from every one who witnessed the tender moment.
It's no video, but this GIF does their reunion justice.
Jen looks better than ever in an angelic-looking white gown.
Jen is welcomed backstage by her ex-husband.
Jen appears to lean in to whisper in Brad's ear as the cameras click away.
There were only good vibes backstage, especially since they're going home winners.
Despite fans wishes, sources previously told E! there's nothing romantic between the two.
