Watch Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock's Adorable Betty White Birthday Tribute

We have a birthday in the house!

To commemorate Betty White's 98th birthday, her The Proposal co-stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds joined forces to celebrate the beloved actress. On Friday, the Deadpool funnyman shared a compilation video he had recorded with the Oscar winner, where they sang a hilarious rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Kicking things off, the duo took turns singing the classic tune. Then, things got a little competitive towards the end. After Ryan sang, "Happy Birthday, dear Betty," Sandra chimed in with, "From Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan." Wanting to one-up the Bird Box star, he added, "From Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy."

As Sandra continued with the rest of the song, Ryan took a moment to showcase his deep bond with the Golden Girls alum. "What does Sandy do for you every year?" he said into the camera. "I mean, does she, like, hand-deliver flowers for you and wear nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, just like you requested? Doubt it."