12 Lunar New Year Products to Celebrate the Year of the Rat

Lunar New Year is on Saturday, January 25, which officially puts us in the year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac. As the first animal in the zodiac, people born in a Rat year are seen as optimistic and energetic, clever and cunning, well-liked, and sensitive but stubborn. And because the Rat marks the beginning of a new turn around the zodiac's wheel, this Lunar New Year also symbolizes the dawn of a new day. (Yes, please!)

To help mark this momentous occasion, a number of brands have launched special capsule collections or limited editions of fan fave products in honor of the Lunar New Year. There's a little bit of everything, from make-up and skincare to fashionable goodies like gorgeous silk dresses, hoodies and shoes, and even a tote to carry everything you buy.

So if you're still looking for something to help you celebrate a whole new year (and maybe a whole new you?), shop our Lunar New Year picks below. Who knows? They might give you a little extra luck to take a big leap in 2020 and create a new beginning for yourself, which is something that's supported by Rat-year energy!