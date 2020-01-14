Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split: Look Back at Their Near Decade-Long Romance

It's over for Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler.

The 31-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor have broken up after over eight years together, multiple outlets report.

Fans had a feeling there was trouble in paradise after noticing a decrease in their social media engagement. The last photo Hudgens shared with Butler was in October. Social media sleuths also questioned their status after it appeared the duo didn't spend the holidays together.

The High School Musical alumna and the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2011—less than a year after news spread she had ended her relationship with her former co-star Zac Efron. However, that speculation soon turned into a full-fledged romance.

"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me," Butler told E! News at the premiere of the Quentin Tarantino film in July. "I am so inspired by her every day, and I just love her to my core."