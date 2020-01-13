Proof Leonardo DiCaprio Hasn’t Changed A Bit Since His First Oscars Appearance in 1994

We'll never let go of how handsomeLeonardo DiCaprio looked at his first Oscars.

Back in 1994, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star made his Oscar debut at the 67th Academy Awards, where DiCaprio, who was only 19 at the time, was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

Dressed in a dapper tux and rocking his signature middle-parted bangs, a fresh-faced DiCaprio was honored to be nominated alongside Hollywood heavyweights Tommy Lee Jones, Ralph Finnes, John Malkovich and Pete Postlethwaite.

Ahead of the coveted award show, DiCaprio couldn't contain his excitement over his nomination during his 1994 visit to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. "You know, I'm excited," he told host Jay Leno. "I really am. You know, it's an honor for anyone…I'm ready. I wanna go. It's gonna be cool."

DiCaprio might have lost to Jones, but he's always maintained the same level of gratitude towards being nominated. Since then, he's been nominated four more times for his performances in The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Wolf of Wall Street before winning Best Actor at the 88th Academy Awards in 2017 for The Revenant.