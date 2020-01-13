BREAKING!

Oscars 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 5:21 AM

It's time to celebrate because the nominees for the 2020 Oscars have been revealed!

On Monday morning, with just under a month to go until the Oscars, actors John Cho and Issa Rae helped the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announce the nominees for this year's ceremony, set to take place on Feb. 9. The 92nd Academy Awards, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will honor the films, as well as the acting, writing and directing, that have made a major impact in cinema over the last year.

As E! News previously shared, the 2020 Oscars won't have a host, just like last year's ceremony. Karey Burke, president of Disney-owned ABC Entertainment, whose network airs the ceremony, recently announced that this year's award show will not have a "traditional host," but also noted that it will be an "entertaining show."

As we gear up to watch the award show, let's take a look at all of the nominees for the 2020 Oscars below!

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Costume Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood

Original Score

Joker

Littler Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor in a Leading Role

 

Actress in a Leading Role

 

Animated Feature Film

 

Cinematography

 

Directing

 

Documentary Feature

 

Documentary Short Subject

 

International Feature Film

 

Makeup and Hairstyling

 

Original Song

 

Best Picture

 

Production Design

 

Visual Effects

 

Adapted Screenplay

 

Original Screenplay


Keep checking back to E! News for more updates on the nominees as they're announced live! Watch the livestream of the 2020 Oscars nominations above!

