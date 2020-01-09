The Long Road Ahead for Law and Order: SVU's Rollins

And just like that, Rollins' ordeal is over on Law & Order: SVU? Not quite. After all, this is Law & Order: SVU.

Warning, spoilers follow.

The Thursday, Jan. 9 episode of SVU, "Must Be Held Accountable," saw Kelli Giddish's character held hostage by Bucci (Nicholas Turturro), a former cop who was desperate for the squad to bring billionaire predator Getz (Vincent Kartheiser) to justice for what he did to his daughter. Rollins made it out of the ordeal relatively unscathed, at least physically, and the squad nailed Getz…who later offed himself in prison. But is he dead?

"Personally, I don't believe conspiracy theories that much because I know how hard it is just to get regular work done, but the notion that all these people will do something and cover it up? I always just go with the simpler explanation that people just screwed up," showrunner Warren Leight said.