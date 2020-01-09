To say Law & Order: SVU's Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is in a bit of a pickle in the season 21 midseason premiere is an understatement. When viewers last checked in with this member of an elite squad, her therapy session was interrupted by former cop Frank Bucci (Nicholas Turturro) and she was taken hostage.

In the 2019 midseason finale, Bucci was desperate for the SVU squad to bring Getz (Vincent Kratheiser) to justice and get his two daughters out of the billionaire predator's clutches. So, he grabbed Rollins in hopes of forcing the police to act and make an arrest. What follows is an intense ordeal for Rollins and her coworkers as they are tasked with working against the clock to end the hostage situation and nail Getz.

Giddish said while filming the episode, she tried to remain in the moment as much as possible so her feelings came off on screen.