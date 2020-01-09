Why Florence Pugh Is the Breakout Star You Want to Know

From 14 to BAFTA nominee, the past decade has been quite the ride for Florence Pugh.

The 24-year-old actress closed out the final year of the decade in a way only a select few can say—as a star of Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Having been in one of the most anticipated films of the year, Pugh's profile has naturally reached new heights with more award nominations and a newly published Vogue cover. But, her story is not that of an overnight success. Instead, her acting career began six years ago when she co-starred with Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams in the 2014 mystery drama, The Falling.

At the time of its release, she was an 18-year-old newcomer, though was already used to putting on a show as a babysitter-entertainer for her family. As Vogue described, Pugh handled costumes and made up dramas for their Sunday visitors—which she also starred in. "I'd be like: 'No, that's my part. I play the weeping woman who's lost her husband,'" Pugh told Vogue.

"I've always been a very loud personality," she recalled. "Like, when I was younger I would always wear the brightest thing. I loved painting my face. And because I was good at it, I don't think my parents found it offensive."