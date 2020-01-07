Jennifer Lopez's Production Company Sued for $40 Million By Stripper Who Inspired Hustlers

When life imitates art goes wrong...

Jennifer Lopez is facing backlash surrounding her role and involvement in the Golden Globes nominated film, Hustlers.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the 50-year-old's production company, Nuyorican Productions, STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC is being sued for $40 million dollars by the woman who inspired the actress' character Ramona in the film, Samantha Barbash.

The publication further reports that Barbash "claims the film producers approached her before production to "obtain a consent waiver form Ms. Barbash for the production of the film and their ultimate portrayal" of her. She refused to sign off on the consent or waive her privacy rights."

The film is based on a 2015 New York Magazine article, titled The Hustlers at Scores, which details the real-life events of Barbash and her time as a stripper at Score's Gentlemen's Club in New York.