Rob Kardashian Is Considering a "Live-In Facility" to Help With His 2020 Weight Loss Goals

It's the start of a new year and Rob Kardashian wants to make some changes. 

The famed Kardashian sibling, who was previously diagnosed with diabetes, has struggled with the scale for years and now, according to a source, he's looking for a way to fully focus on his weight. 

"Rob is considering going away to a live-in facility where he can be 100 percent focused on losing weight. His family has encouraged him and he feels like it might be just what he needs," a source told E! News. "He really wants 2020 to be his best year and to finally get healthy."

The former reality star has famously retreated from the spotlight in recent years, save for the occasional sighting on social media. Behind the scenes, he's remained focused on his 3-year-old daughter, who he co-parents with ex Blac Chyna

"His biggest motivator is Dream and he wants to do it for her," the source continued. "He needs an extra push and this could be the way to do it. At home, there are distractions and it's easy to fall off course with his eating and working out. He feels like at a live-in facility, he could get the big jump start that he needs."

Fans recently got to see the Kardashian brother in November 2019 when he posed with his famous mom Kris Jenner for Halloween. "He is very focused on making changes and sticking with it," a source told E! News around that time, noting he had begun exercising again and working out with a trainer. "He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet. He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results."

"He is motivated and happier than he has been in a long time," our source previously said about the 32-year-old. 

"He has been doing better the last several months, but it's a long road and he still has a ways to go," a source has now told E! News. "He's exploring all of his options and seems focused on making something happen."

