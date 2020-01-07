BAFTA Film Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

Roll out the red carpet—it's time for the BAFTAs!

On Tuesday, the nominees for the 2020 BAFTA film awards were revealed. Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels' Ella Balinska read the shortlists, marking the first time that the BAFTAs will include a Best Casting category.

This year's most nominated film was Joker, which earned 11 nominations including Best Film. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood both picked up 10 noms. With nine nominations, Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917 closely followed. Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson both earned double nominations. Robbie, who was nominated for her roles in Bombshell and OUATIH, will be competing against herself for Best Supporting Actress. Johansson, on the other hand, was nominated for Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.

Noticeably absent from the shortlists were female filmmakers and people of color, which has been a topic of discussion this award season. The lack of diversity in the major categories has sparked backlash and the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite began to trend shortly after the nominees were announced.