Sarah Hyland's 2020 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 4:30 PM
Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Did you gasp when you saw how amazing Sarah Hyland looked at the Golden Globes Sunday night? Us too! (It may have rivaled her reaction to seeing Joaquin Phoenix!)
Part of it is that she's a natural beauty, of course, but the other part of it is thanks to the vision of make-up artist Denika Bedrossian. When it came to creating Hyland's super-chic retro look, Bedrossian called on pop culture royalty as partial inspiration.
"For the lovely Sarah Hyland's Golden Globes look, we wanted to do something fresh but with a 60's kick," Bedrossian tells E! News exclusively. "Barbie-inspired hair created a vintage glam, with a matte pink eye, a bold eyeliner and a fluffy lash."
She created Hyland's blast-from-the-past using a variety of products from Shisedo, which Bedrossian recommends everyone try, even if they're not hitting the red carpet anytime soon. "Truly, all Shiseido products are absolutely incredible," she says. "But if I had to pick one item, I'd suggest their Clear Stick UV protector Wetforce spf 50+." Why? It's a sunscreen stick that you can use either on top of or underneath your make-up, and it will keep your skin protected throughout the day.
But back to Hyland's incredible Globes glow-up. If you think Hyland would be a blast to do make-up for, you'd be right. As Bedrossian puts it, "Sarah Hyland is one of the most genuine, kind, smart and lovely people I know. It's never a dull moment with her. She makes it effortless and fun. I'm very fortunate to work with such lovely people."
If you're ready to look as lovely as Hyland did on the red carpet last night, shop the Shisedo products Bedrossian used on the actress to create her delightful look!
How do you begin to create your Sarah Hyland-inspired look? "Start off by moisturizing with Shiseido Bio-Performance Advanced Super Revitalizing Cream to create a dewy skin prior to applying the foundation," says Bedrossian. It's rich and ultra hydrating, formulated to promote skin's resilience and firmness.
Now you can go in with foundation! This one will keep you looking flawless all night long, with a Japanese technology that resists sweat, facial movement, oil, and pretty much everything that could disrupt your make-up to ensure you have a flawless finish for up to 24-hours.
To help that flawless foundation application reach peak perfection, Bedrossian recommends you apply your Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation with the Daiya Fude Face Duo Brush, a unique, double-ended tool that features a diamond-shaped brush that was built for blending.
Next up? Concealer. "Use a small amount of Synchro Skin Concealer in shade 302 medium just under the eyes and around the nostrils to avoid redness," Bedrossian suggests. It will give you a natural, long-lasting finish that diminishes imperfections through medium coverage that's buildable if you need more.
Of course, you need a brush to help you make that concealer look like it's part of your skin. This one is perfectly shaped to fit in and around your delicate eye area, tapered so it can apply, pat and blend concealer wherever you need it to go, ensuring that flawless finish will last the whole night.
Now to lock in all that hard work! Set the skin with this silky smooth, weightless and breathable powder, designed to become one with your skin as it smooths, blurs, and minimizes the look of pores, fine lines and wrinkles.
But don't just use any old brush to put that setting powder on your skin. This brush was made for fine finishes, with four petals to buff your skin to perfection, so your make-up looks amazing all night long. The brush is also designed to control pressure to allow for a more seamless make-up application.
"For the eyes, we used Shiseido Essentialist Eyeshadow Palette in Hanatsubaki Street Nightlife," says Bedrossian. "We included the lightest tone on the lid and the warmer ones on the crease." This quad of shadows offers weightless, crease-free color that lasts for up to 12-hours.
This four-in-one liner, kajal, eyeshadow, and brow color is a necessity if you really want to channel that 60's vibe. "Use the Kajal InkArtist shadow and liner stick to create the bold black liner, and use an angel brush to create a sharp wing," Bedrossian instructs. It'll give you 12-hour waterproof wear.
Step one to completing the eye look? Mascara, of course. This one will give you length, volume and definition courtesy of a crown-tip brush that will help you get those hard-to-reach lashes. Plus, it's weightless, smudge-proof and long lasting. Then, Bedrossian says, "Add a fluffy half lash from Sweed lashes to create depth through the lashes."
And at last, the lips! Bedrossian recommends this fresh rose tone, in Shisedo's revolutionary cream to powder finish that's weightless, full-coverage and non-drying, giving you a flawless airbrush finish that will last through a million cheek kisses (give or take).
There's always room for more red carpet glam! Get the scoop on more hot looks and trends with our full coverage of the 2020 Golden Globes!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?