Naomi Watts 2020 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 2:55 PM
Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Oh, Naomi Watts—how did you get that glow!?
Watts lit up the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet last night, looking like a glowing goddess showcasing that classic Hollywood glamour. Knowing Watts is a natural beauty, it was important for her make-up to enhance what she was already working with—and embrace her gown for the evening. As makeup artist Jillian Dempsey tells E! News exclusively, "The reflective quality of her dress helped inspire the overall look. Naomi has beautiful features and I wanted to show them off. My goal was to have her skin keep glowing for the long evening ahead, and since her dress had the perfect sparkle, I thought the skin should match."
Dempsey accomplished this goal with some of the best products Shisedo has to offer, focusing on creating a strong base on her face and illuminating her skin with a variety of powders. But the foundation for that base came from foundation, of course—specifically, Shisedo's Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation, which Dempsey highly recommends.
"I really admire the Japanese technology behind this new foundation," she explains. "It's a long-wearing foundation that resists oil and facial movement to give a just-applied look. I don't understand the science, but I do know it works!" Indeed it does—Watts looked flawless all night!
And if you thought Watts also looked relaxed and at ease as she glided down last night's red carpet, you wouldn't be too far off base. "Naomi has a very easy-going nature that makes my job enjoyable and keeps stress levels down," Dempsey shares. What a nice way to go into a high-octane evening!
And you can recreate her stunning red carpet look at home. Shop below for the same Shisedo products Dempsey used to create Watts' 2020 Golden Globes red carpet glam!
"To maintain a glowing complexion, use Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation in Quartz," Dempsey instructs. It's weightless with medium coverage, but still gives you a natural finish that will last all night long.
Dempsey knows how to make your eyes pop. "Buff Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer in 202 and blend under the eyes for a well-rested, refreshed look," she says. It'll blur your flaws and keep you flawless for up to 24-hours.
Make sure you set that look so it'll last! "For extra coverage, use the Shiseido Hanatasubaki Hake Polishing Face Brush to blend Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Finishing Powder in shade 150 into the skin," Dempsey instructs. This long-wear creamy, powder foundation helps resist heat, humidity, oil and motion, and can be applied wet or dry.
This is the brush Dempsey was talking about, which is ideal for blending powder into the skin. It was designed to help control pressure for a smooth and seamless makeup application, so your make-up looks as good as it did the moment you put it on.
Here's another unique brush to add to your repertoire. This double-ended tool features a gel tip that acts like your fingertips would, with a diamond-shaped brush at the other end that's perfect for blending. Together, the two help you to create seamless blending of powder or liquid make-up.
You can get the same amazingly rosy glow as Watts had on the red carpet. How? Dempsey tells us, "Highlight cheekbones with Shiseido Whipped Powder Blush in Sonoya mixed with Shiseido Whipped Powder Blush in Twlight Hour." It's an air-whipped cream blush that transforms into a powder with a soft-matte finish.
To keep that glow going, add Shiseido InnerGlow Cheek Powder in Inner Light on the upper cheekbones. Then, "Finish cheeks with a bronzed glow using Shiseido Inner Cheek Powder in Cocoa Dusk," Dempsey adds. It's a blush/highlighter hybrid with an airy finish.
Help those powders melt together with a little spritz of this face-refreshing skin mist, with Marjoram Extract to target dehydration and an exclusive PhytoTarget Complex to enhance skin's natural moisture. Plus, it helps your skin resist external stressors.
Time to talk about those eyes! Dempsey recommends prepping and curling lashes with this Shiseido Eyelash Curler, which gently grabs every last lash without pinching. It's a fan favorite, having won Allure's Best of Beauty award.
"For standout eye definition, layer Shiseido ArchLiner Ink Eyeliner in Shibui Black on top of eyelids," Dempsey shares. It has an angled micro-precision tip so you can target it to exactly where you want it to go, making it pretty much mistake-proof. It's also waterproof and lasts up to 24-hours.
Next up, Dempsey says, "Highlight eyes with Shiseido Aura Dew Highlighter, using it on the upper lid and gently tracing it along the lower lid." This highlighter is multi-use, so you can also put it on cheeks and lips for a luminous sheen that can last up to 12-hours.
Fill in your brows using this triple-threat pencil, powder, and brush, designed to balance, fill, and define your brows. The long-wear formula is sweat-resistant, smudge-resistant and water-resistant, so it'll last all night long, even if you sweat the spotlight when you win your award.
Last but certainly not least, "Add a perfect pout using Shiseido Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in 512, says Dempsey, calling forth the cherry red lipstick that made Watts' lips pop. It's weightless but full-coverage, with a non-drying airbrushed finish that starts as a blend of waxes and oils, but transforms into a soft powder.
Now you've got what it takes to glow like a goddess! Swing by our full 2020 Golden Globes coverage to get more fashion, style and make-up inspiration!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?