Read Peter Weber's Heartfelt Thank You Note to The Bachelor Contestants

Ahead of Peter Weber's official debut of The Bachelor, the pilot and reality star is saying thanks.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Peter took the time to call out the 30 contestants who joined to the show to compete for his love and affection. Peter, who previously competed on The Bachelorette season starring Hannah Brown, also took the time to thank the dedicated fans who have kept the franchise going for the last 18 years.

"It's impossible for me to express how thankful I am for having the most amazing opportunity to find my girl. To every single woman that shows up tonight, thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking a chance on me," he wrote.