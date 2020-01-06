Reunions, Silly Faces and Smooches: See All the Candid Moments From the 2020 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 5:20 AM

There's a reason they call the Golden Globes one of the biggest nights in Hollywood—because they're jam-packed with moments. 

For the 77th time, the Golden Globes unfolded in star-studded fashion on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Calif., helmed by returning host Ricky Gervais. And, with a room filled with such stars, there was plenty for the cameras to capture. 

Of course, there were the exciting wins, like the first for Farewell star Awkwafina and the fifth for Marriage Story actress Laura Dern. There was a signature roast from fifth-time host Gervais and a speech from Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Tom Hanksthat instantly melted our hearts. Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres brought the laughs while Joker winner Joaquin Phoenix made a declaration of love and nominee Beyoncé managed to magically appear in the audience.

Needless to say, Sunday's ceremony gave pop culture fans plenty to talk about come Monday morning—and that was just the ceremony. 

Photos

Fashion Flashback: See the Stars' Looks at the 2000 Golden Globes

Fortunately for curious fans watching from home, photographers chronicled every big moment and the unfiltered little ones in between. From red carpet reunions and smooches to Tiffany Haddish befriending a law enforcement dog, there was no telling it all would unfold at Sunday's main event—but we're glad we have the pictures to prove it all and remember it for years to come. 

Keep scrolling to see all the Golden Globes candid moments for yourself in E!'s gallery below!

Brad Pitt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brad Pitt

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood winner was equipped to capture the big night with his own camera. 

Jason Momoa, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jason Momoa

The Aquaman star flashed the cameras a smile and Shaka sign. 

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez

The engaged stars were clearly very happy to be at the 2020 Golden Globes. 

Kyle Chandler, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Kyle Chandler

The Catch-22 actor didn't take himself too seriously in front of photographers on the red carpet. 

Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Cynthia Erivo & Billy Porter

The Golden Globe-nominated performers joyfully embraced in front of the cameras on the red carpet. 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Fleabag winner was clearly shocked by something on her unforgettable night. 

Andrew Scott, Tobias Menzies, Josh O'Connor, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Andrew Scott, Tobias Menzies & Josh O'Connor

The dapper actors shared a laugh on the red carpet. 

Awkwafina, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Shutterstock

Awkwafina

The Farewell winner was rightfully ecstatic about her first-ever win. 

Kate McKinnon, Gillian Anderson, Ellen DeGeneres, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Kate McKinnon, Gillian Anderson & Ellen DeGeneres

The trio of stars beamed for the camera. 

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst

The famous engaged parents shared a moment in between red carpet poses. 

Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Laura Dern, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Laura Dern

What's one of the best parts of winning a Golden Globe? Pictures like this one!

Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson & Nicole Kidman

The nominated actresses, including former Cold Mountain co-stars Zellweger and Kidman, sweetly held hands in a group moment on the red carpet. 

Olivia Colman, Ansel Elgort, 2020 Golden Globes

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Olivia Colman & Ansel Elgort

The actor took a moment to kiss the Crown star's hand. After all, she does play the queen. 

Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon & Joaquin Phoenix

We were crossing our fingers for an adorable Walk the Line reunion like this!

Tiffany Haddish, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

The Like a Boss star shared a sweet moment with a law enforcement pup. 

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

The engaged pair shared a picture perfect kiss on the red carpet. 

Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston, Glenn Close, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston & Glenn Close

The powerhouse trio posed together at Netflix's Golden Globes after-party. 

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 11 PM. Catch the repeat show on 6 January at 7AM only on E!

