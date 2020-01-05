Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes: Jennifer Aniston, Billy Porter and More

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:44 PM

Hollywood did not come to play at the 2020 Golden Globes.

As E!'s fashion expert, Zanna Rossi Roberts, predicted, bold and shimmering looks reigned supreme on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. Stars like Ana De ArmasJennifer Lopez and Cynthia Erivo stood out in flashy ensembles from designers like Ralph & Russo, Thom Browne and more. 

Then there are the stars who went for more subdued but equally gorgeous ensembles, with director Greta Gerwig and many others wearing low-key black and white dresses.

The men of Hollywood went for a more dapper look in tuxedos instead of the classic suit and tie. Among the many stylish men were Andrew Scott, who wore an ensemble designed by none other than Paul Smith.

All in all, the Golden Globes red carpet is proving to be more fashionable than ever. But, that being said, some stars shone more brightly than others...

And while it would be a total faux-pas to wear the same dress another star wore, it's safe to say these styles will be repeated in the award shows to come. To see what you can look forward to this award season, check out the best dressed stars below!

Plus, see which of your favorite stars are taking home the gold at tonight's show by checking out our complete winners list here.

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

A vision in red.

Brad Pitt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brad Pitt

It's safe to say heads were turned on the carpet.

Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Don't tell us to calm down, because we can't... this is too "Gorgeous."

Rami Malek, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Rami Malek

Skinny tie for the win, as designed by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Christopher Abbott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Christopher Abbott

Hats off to this chic and stylish look.

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

It's only fitting that the singer has a giant bow on her Valentino dress... After all, her presence on the carpet is a gift!

Saoirse Ronan, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

All that shimmers is gold.

Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz

There can never be too many polka dots, as proven by the Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

No caption necessary for this star in a gorgeous Dior dress.

Margot Robbie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

Looking elegant as ever, the star stuns in a Chanel gown, which includes pockets (!!!). 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller Bridge

A powerful suit for a powerful woman. 

Ana de Armas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas

The Knives Out actress shimmers and shines in a gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown and luxurious jewelry. 

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

Not only did it take about 800 hours of hand-beading, but she's also wearing about $5 million in diamonds. 

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

Not only is she Booksmart, she's pretty dang style savvy too, as proven in this custom Oscar de la Renta dress.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The only thing that's Unbelievable about this star is how good she looks in this Valentino gown. 

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Billy Porter

As always, the Pose star is doing the most and looking the best on the Golden Globes carpet. 

Zoey Deutch, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Zoey Dutch

Surprise! Though this may appear to be a dress, it's actually a made-to-measure jumpsuit from Fendi Couture. 

Andrew Scott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Andrew Scott

If loving this Hot Priest is wrong, then we don't want to be right. 

Sofia Carson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

This actress brings new meaning to the saying, "Pretty in Pink."

