Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Make it a Date Night at His Pre-2020 Golden Globes Party

Rami Malek could pick up yet another award at Sunday's 2020 Golden Globes, but regardless, he is still happy to party on and get well into the award show spirit with his special lady, Lucy Boynton!

The 38-year-old Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and Yves Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello co-hosted Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globe Awards party in Los Angeles on Saturday. Rami was accompanied by Lucy, his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend of one year.

The two were also joined at the party by the actor's sister, Jasmine Malek, an ER doctor.

Rami wore a black suit and Lucy sported a black and silver pinstriped blazer mini dress, black chunky sandals and a thick leopard-print headband over her blonde bob.

Other celebrity guests included models Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, as well as Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade.

The party was one of several pre-Golden Globes bashes that took place this weekend.