Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Make it a Date Night at His Pre-2020 Golden Globes Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 9:57 AM
Rami Malek could pick up yet another award at Sunday's 2020 Golden Globes, but regardless, he is still happy to party on and get well into the award show spirit with his special lady, Lucy Boynton!
The 38-year-old Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and Yves Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello co-hosted Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globe Awards party in Los Angeles on Saturday. Rami was accompanied by Lucy, his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend of one year.
The two were also joined at the party by the actor's sister, Jasmine Malek, an ER doctor.
Rami wore a black suit and Lucy sported a black and silver pinstriped blazer mini dress, black chunky sandals and a thick leopard-print headband over her blonde bob.
Other celebrity guests included models Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, as well as Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade.
The party was one of several pre-Golden Globes bashes that took place this weekend.
Earlier in the day, Rami attended the Gold Meets Golden event.
Check out photos of stars at the pre-2020 Golden Globes parties:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
The lovebirds appear at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party, which the actor co-hosted.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
The actor appears with his sister at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party, which he co-hosted.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium
The two announce her pregnancy with their second child at the Art of Elysium event.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BAFTA
The two hang out at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party, sponsored by Heineken, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. DiCaprio was very popular at the party and many approached him for chats and pics. Before he left, he was spotted tapping Driver on the shoulder and giving him a hug goodbye.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
The model arrives at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium
The model sports black leather at the Art of Elysium event.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Farewell star makes us want to say hello with her mixed patterned dress.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
The model strikes a pose at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Banderas looks ultra chic in a relaxed suit and colorful shirt.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
The Big Little Lies actress goes bright and bold for the special occasion.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Booksmart star looks red hot, hot, hot in her fun and fabulous dress. The matching heels and lipstick are a chef's kiss.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Strike a pose! The actor shows up and shows out in a dazzling design and equally statement-making hat.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
She's beauty and she's grace. The actress looks effortlessly elegant in this all-white design.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The real-life Once Upon a Time married couple walks the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event presented by the Coca Cola company. Inside, they were spotted drinking and chatting with guests, and also held hands throughout the afternoon.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
The actress appears at Saint Laurent's pre-Golden Globes party.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lady in red! Anderson keeps things effortlessly elegant with her fiery red design.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
A fabulous reunion!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The couple that attends parties together, stays together.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The dynamic duo pose together on the red carpet in seemingly matching designs.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Oscar winner poses on the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The 23-year-old Golden Globe nominee keeps things simple yet edgy with her all-black (and oh-so-bold) ensemble.
Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock
The actress strikes a pose at the 7th annual Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes event, which took place at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Los Angeles. Inside, she was spotted snacking on food from The Caviar Club before signing a gold BMW for charity.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The two pose on the red carpet at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event presented by The Coca-Cola Company.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Pretty in pink! The 26-year-old star lights up the red carpet in a vibrant pink blouse and sleek pants.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine
The actress and new wife of Joshua Jackson, who is reportedly pregnant with their first child, greets the actor at W magazine's pre-2020 Golden Globes party in celebration of its Best Performances issue, on stands Feb. 4, 2020.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine
The newlyweds, who are reportedly expecting their first child, appear with the actor and rapper at W magazine's party.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Oscar winner appears at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event at the Virginia Robinson Gardens.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Golden Globe-nominated star of The Act appears at the Gold Meets Golden pre-2020 Golden Globes event sponsored by Beverly Hills BMW and FASHWIRE. Inside, she was spotted taking selfies with several Paralympic athletes.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine
The newlyweds, who are reportedly expecting their first child, appear with the Grey's Anatomy star at W magazine's party.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine
The newlyweds, who are reportedly expecting their first child, strike a pose at W magazine's party.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine
The star of Hulu's The Act strikes a pose at W magazine's party.
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W Magazine
The actor greets the director at the W magazine party.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine
The Captain America and Avengers star is all smiles at W magazine's party.
Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine
The Joker actor appears with his sister and fiancée at W magazine's pre-2020 Golden Globes party in celebration of its Best Performances issue, on stands Feb. 4, 2020.
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W Magazine
The stars mingle at the W magazine party.
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com for W Magazine
The stars party at W magazine's bash.
This year, Rami is nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Mr. Robot for the third time. Last year, he won his first Golden Globe, for his performance in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Check out a full list of Golden Globe nominations.
The 2020 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton on Sunday on NBC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
