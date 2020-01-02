Look Back on Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith's Love Story

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 11:20 AM
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have a lot to celebrate as they enter 2020.
In addition to their recent nuptials, The Affair star and the Queen & Slim actress are also reportedly expecting their first child together. This exciting relationship news comes about a year after the celeb pair first sparked romance rumors. Relationship speculation involving Jackson and Turner-Smith first emerged in late 2018, but the private pair did not comment on their romantic status.
Then in early 2019, the stars stepped out for a shopping trip together, showing PDA as they shared a laugh in Los Angeles. Over the summer, rumors surfaced that the celebs had obtained a marriage license after they were reportedly spotted picking up paperwork at a Beverly Hills courthouse.
However, since that time, Jackson and Turner-Smith have only shared a few details—and cheeky photos—about their relationship with the public. On New Year's Day, Turner-Smith took to Instagram to post a naked photo of herself, taken by her beau.
"Happy New Year & Happy New Decade the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!!" Turner-Smith wrote alongside the photo. "i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, i LEARNED. keep going. may we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true."
She added the hashtags #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement and #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.
As we kick off the year, let's take a look back at the couple's relationship timeline! Relive Jackson and Turner-Smith's sweet romance below!
The actors first sparked relationship speculation in late 2018, but the private pair did not comment on the rumors. Then, in Jan. 2019, photographers spotted the couple sharing a laugh during a shopping trip together.
Jackson and Turner-Smith packed on the PDA while out in Los Angeles together in July 2019.
That same month, cameras spotted the couple holding hands while out shopping together in Southern California.
In Aug. 2019, rumors surfaced that The Affair star and the Queen & Slim actress had obtained a marriage license.
The celeb pair remained mum about the relationship speculation as they stepped out together in Oct. 2019.
Following a red carpet debut in November, multiple outlets reported that Jackson and Turner-Smith had recently wed and that the actress is expecting the couple's first child together.
