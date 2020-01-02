Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Naked Photo Taken by Husband Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith is baring it all.

Now that the Queen & Slim star and husband Joshua Jackson have made their love (and baby news!) public, the pregnant 33-year-old is holding nothing back on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the actress rung in the new decade by sharing a nude photo on the social media app, taken by her Dawson's Creek alum hubby. The photo was taken at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica and shows the star standing on the shoreline, her back faced to the camera.

In her caption, she quickly recapped her life from 2010 to 2020.

"Happy New Year & Happy New Decade," Turner-Smith wrote to her followers. "The last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, i LEARNED. keep going. may we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true."

The hashtags on her post gave a shout out to Jackson, 41. As she wrote, "#LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto."