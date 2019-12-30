Eddie Murphy Set to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

It's been a long time coming.

Eddie Murphy made his legendary return to the world of entertainment in 2019 after slowing down his pace for the better part of the last decade. The star got his start as one of the best stand up comedians to ever do it, before moving onto such huge box office successes as The Nutty Professor, Shrek and Coming to America.

In 2019 alone, he starred in the critically acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name, returned to the Saturday Night Live stage after more than 30 years and started production on the highly anticipated sequel Coming 2 America. His legendary work is finally being recognized, and he will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

Taye Diggs will be once again taking on the role of host this year, and Kristen Bell will also be honored with this year's fourth annual #SeeHer award.