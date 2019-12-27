Amy Schumer Recalls Throwing Up During Her "Really Scary" 3-Hour C-Section

Amy Schumer is opening up about her pregnancy journey.

The I Feel Pretty actress and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child in May, a son named Gene. Now, seven months later, the comedian is opening up about her pregnancy and the birthing experience in an interview on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast. On the episode, Schumer talked about struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, severe nausea and vomiting, during her pregnancy, which left her hospitalized. Schumer also recalled throwing up during the first hour of her C-section, shortly before welcoming her son.

Looking back on her pregnancy, Schumer said she started having symptoms "pretty quickly."

"Just being off birth control, I have since found out that I have endometriosis and adenomyosis, so being off birth control was really tough on my body, and so I was in pain, I was in a lot of pain," Schumer shared. "And I just was emotionally depressed for probably a couple weeks, and I was just taking it out on my husband. [Chris] was great, I mean, with how awful my pregnancy was he was basically my home attendant and had to keep me alive. And he handled it really well."