Kelly Clarkson Reveals How Often She Has Sex With Brandon Blackstock—And It's Impressive

Kelly Clarkson's life would suck without husband Brandon Blackstock. It was also be, uh, quieter in her bedroom.

During a sit-down with Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli for The Kelly Clarkson Show, the superstar decided to host an AMA, a.k.a. Ask Me Anything. And she meant anything. After chatting about their must-haves on a deserted island—what albums for Kelly, what food for Brynn—the 16-year-old asked about Kelly's night time routine.

"This is actually one I always think about because I see it in interviews all the time and I always think about asking everybody this because it's so interesting to me," she began. "What's the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?"

Though Brynn may have expected to hear about her skincare regimen or TV obsessions, Kelly delivered a delightfully candid (and impressive) response. "Well Brynn," a blushing Kelly said with a laugh, "I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed."