Kim Kardashian and Her Kids Close Out 2019 With Their Most Glamorous Looks Yet

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 10:43 AM

The West family is in the building!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the epitome of chic this Christmas Eve. The couple, joined by kids North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 1, and Psalm West, 7 months, donned stylish ensembles for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, held this year at Kourtney Kardashian's house. For the holiday bash, Kim dressed in a jaw-dropping off-the-shoulder Dior dress, while Kanye looked effortlessly cool in sunglasses beside her.

Kimye's kids also dressed in stylish outfits for the party, with North wearing a pink suit, which she paired with high pigtail buns. North's younger sister, Chicago, also wore her hair in the same style, along with a velvet tracksuit. Meanwhile, Saint, who sat on his dad's shoulder, could be seen rocking a similar style to the Grammy winner. Kim and Kanye's youngest child, Psalm, donned a onesie for the party.

It was a special night for the family, specifically Kanye, who got to see his Sunday Service choir perform at the bash.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2019

"His face lit up and he was very excited about them performing," a source told E! News. "Kim made a sweet speech beforehand, saying that Kanye has worked on this choir for a while not and put a lot of effort into it and is very proud of it."

On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the party, taken by photographer @pierresnaps.

"Christmas Eve 2019," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the adorable family photos.

Take a look at the album below to see more pictures from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Twinning!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Mother and daughter glitter in gold.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's daughter showcases her glittering look.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

"Most wonderful time of the year," Kylie writes on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie pairs her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.

Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Welcome

Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Carolers

Christmas carolers greet the guests at Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

We see you, Khloe!

Scott Disick, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and Sofia Richie's boyfriend gets ready for the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a mirror selfie before the bash.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

She strikes a pose.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The reality star showcases her glamorous look.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie takes a selfie video.

Sunday Service

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West's choir from his Sunday Service performs, of course.

Tristan Thompson

Instagram/Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's ex joins the celebrations, sharing a serious shot from the photobooth.

Sia

Instagram

Sia

The superstar puts a festive spin on her signature wig, performing "Chandelier" from inside a life-size doll box.

Rob Kardashian

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Rob Kardashian

The best gift of all! The only Kardashian brother makes a rare appearance.

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

The mother-daughter duo sleighs in a picture with toy soldiers.

Kim Kardashian, Kathy Griffin

Twitter/Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin

"She's gonna kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a shot where Kim isn't looking at the camera.

Kendall Jenner

Instagram/Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The model, wearing a red and black gown, snaps some selfies before heading the celebration.

Trending Stories

