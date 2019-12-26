Hey Kids, We Gotta Talk About Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

John Mulaney, king of diner jukebox pranks and perfect anxious comedy, has gifted us something truly special this holiday season.

On Christmas Eve, Netflix debuted John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, his latest comedy special that's less a comedy special and more a grown-up, neurotic fever dream of an hour-long Sesame Street segment. And that's a compliment.

The special stars Mulaney as himself, hanging out with a bunch of extremely smart and honest children, filled with enough subtle jokes and lines of dialogue that you might have to watch it multiple times to catch them all. There are moments that might catch anyone off guard throughout the special, but there's one musical number towards the end that might truly knock you outta your socks. It's Jake Gyllenhaalin a xylophone jacket, completing his transformation into 2019's wackiest man.