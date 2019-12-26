Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Glitter in Gold at Family Christmas Party

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster weren't the only ones twinning at the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party...they were joined by a couple of Golden Girls!

Her sister Khloe Kardashian and her little girl, True Thompson, both glittered in gold dresses at Tuesday's bash, as seen in photos the reality star posted on her Instagram page on Thursday.

Khloe wore a one shoulder plunging glittering gold gown with a thigh-high slit and matching strappy sandals. True sported a sleeveless dress with a gold bodice and layered tulle skirt, as well as a necklace and Timberland boots.

"❤️Mommy and Tutu looked amazing❤️," commented the girl's dad and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star had attended the party, E! News has learned.

"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," a source had said. "They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot."

Tristan and Khloe have been co-parenting their daughter as single parents since they split in February. They had also reunited at True's first birthday party in April.