Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reunite at Family Christmas Party

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 3:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are coming together to celebrate the holidays with daughter True Thompson.

The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual holiday party on Christmas Eve and A-listers from far and wide came to celebrate, including Khloe's ex. A source tells E! News that while Tristan wasn't spotted in any photos or videos from the party, he was very much present for the exclusive and fun event, which Kourtney Kardashian hosted this year.

"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," the Kards source reveals. "They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot."

Khloe and Tristan weren't the only ones enjoying themselves. According to the source, "The beginning of the evening started off being all about the kids. They had a Santa Claus, sleigh and a candy shop. All the kids were running around and completely in awe of all the entertainment. They watched Sia's dancers and sat in the front row watching the performance."

Watch

Kardashians: Everything That Happened in 2019

Once the younger children go their fill of the festivities the source says they "went to sleep and the adults got to dance and eat."

The Kardashian family shared a myriad of these moments on their respective Instagrams, which you can peruse at your pleasure below!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

"Most wonderful time of the year," Kylie writes on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie pairs her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.

Article continues below

Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Welcome

Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Carolers

Christmas carolers greet the guests at Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

We see you, Khloe!

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and Sofia Richie's boyfriend gets ready for the party.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a mirror selfie before the bash.

Sofia Richie, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

She strikes a pose.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The reality star showcases her glamorous look.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie takes a selfie video.

Sunday Service

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West's choir from his Sunday Service performs, of course.

Article continues below

Tristan Thompson

Instagram/Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's ex joins the celebrations, sharing a serious shot from the photobooth.

Sia

Instagram

Sia

The superstar puts a festive spin on her signature wig, performing "Chandelier" from inside a life-size doll box.

Rob Kardashian

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Rob Kardashian

The best gift of all! The only Kardashian brother makes a rare appearance.

Article continues below

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

The mother-daughter duo sleighs in a picture with toy soldiers.

Kim Kardashian, Kathy Griffin

Twitter/Kathy Griffin

Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin

"She's gonna kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a shot where Kim isn't looking at the camera.

Kendall Jenner

Instagram/Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The model, wearing a red and black gown, snaps some selfies before heading the celebration.

Article continues below

Happy holidays!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , True Thompson , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.