Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With a Birthday Trip to Morocco

And the award for the partner of the year goes to... Cara Delevingne!

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the model wished her girlfriend Ashley Benson a happy birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a series of pictures of her beloved, Delevingne wrote, "Happy birthday @ashleybenson. There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters. It's you and me which is my favurite. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, my choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson."

But that's not even the cherry on top. The 27-year-old actress had another lovely surprised for her beau up her sleeve—on Benson's 30th birthday, she also surprised her with a baecation to Morocco.