Joe Alwyn on What It's Really Like Having Taylor Swift Write Love Songs About You

We already know Taylor Swift loves a "London Boy," but how does Joe Alwynfeel about it?

Well, until now, we didn't really know. He and Swift are famously private about their day-to-day lives and rarely discuss each other in interviews. But a lucky writer from The Sunday Times finally got Joe to open up about his romance with the pop star and got him to answer the question on everyone's minds: "Does he mind Taylor dedicating entire love songs to him?"

"No, not at all. No. It's flattering," the London boy himself shares.

Of course, it helps that Taylor is sharing factual information, rather than the "false" stories the media writes up. According to the interviewer, Joe says that "99.9 percent of what the press write about them is false."

One example of these "false" narratives is the claim that Taylor has a private jet and flies to visit Joe whenever she pleases.