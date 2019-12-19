Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Shows Off Her Gifted Singing Skills

Kelly Ripaand Mark Consueloshave a singer in the family!

On Thursday, Lola Consuelos, 18, showed off her singing chops via Instagram with a sultry rendition of Labrinth's "Jealous." In the black and white video, Kelly and Mark's middle child can be heard singing the first verse and the chorus of the emotional track, marking her musical debut on social media.

"I'm jealous of the rain / That falls upon your skin / It's closer than my hands have been," Lola sings. "I'm jealous of the rain / I'm jealous of the wind / That ripples through your clothes / It's closer than your shadow / Oh, I'm jealous of the wind."

She continues, "'Cause I wished you the best of / All this world could give / And I told you when you left me / There's nothing to forgive / But I always thought you'd come back, tell me all you found was / Heartbreak and misery / It's hard for me to say, I'm jealous of the way / You're happy without me."