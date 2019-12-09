Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos Enjoy a Mother-Daughter Date Night in Style

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 9:13 AM

Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola Consuelos are one stylish mother-daughter duo.

The 49-year-old TV star and her 18-year-old child attended the annual CNN Heroes Gala in New York Sunday. The Live With Kelly and Ryan celeb hit the red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History in a black Balmain dress and Stephen Russell jewelry. As for Consuelos, she donned a blue Reformation number.

Ripa hosted the event along with Anderson Cooper. The celebration aired as part of the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Freweini Mebrahtu was named 2019 CNN Hero of the Year. Mebrahtu designed a reusable menstrual pad in Ethiopia back in 2005. According to CNN, one in 10 young women in Ethiopia miss school for reasons related to their period. Through her work, Mebrahtu has helped keep young women in school and end cultural stigmas around periods.

Ripa and her daughter weren't the only celebrities in attendance. Storm Reid, Kelly Marie Tran, Kathy Bates, Rose Byrne, Caleb Mclaughlin and Tom Payne were also there.

Kelly Ripa's 4 Most Shocking Confessions

It certainly has been a big year for Ripa's daughter. In August, Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos dropped their daughter off at New York University. 

They're also the proud parents to sons Joaquin Antonio Consuelos and Michael Joseph Consuelos.

