Where Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Stand Amid Rekindled Romance Rumors

It's no secret Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been spending a lot of time together.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the model enjoyed a day at Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. on Tuesday and ran into each other during Miami's Art Basel week earlier this month. A source told E! News the former flames have also been "low-key hanging out together at Kourtney's house."

While the insider said Kourtney and Younes "are absolutely not back together," the source also claimed they have "been talking non-stop and are interested in seeing where things go."

"Kourtney and Younes are spending more and more time together," a second source said. "She has feelings for him that have never gone away, not has the crazy chemistry between them. Younes has been very persistent and doesn't want to let her go. He would love to be back to where they were before but Kourtney isn't so sure."