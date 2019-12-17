Kourtney Kardashianand Younes Bendjimajust can't seem to stay away from each other.

Just weeks after the E! reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend enjoyed a night out together in Miami, the duo was spotted enjoying their afternoon at Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. One eyewitness tells E! News that Kourtney and Younes braved the Incredicoaster together, and another says they were escorted throughout the theme park by an employee.

A known enthusiast, Kourtney often brings her children to the "Happiest Place on Earth" around the holiday season to embrace the sights and sounds of that Disney magic.

But despite the Poosh founder's latest hang-out sesh with her former flame, a source previously told E! News things are "strictly platonic" between them.