Survivor's Kellee Kim Responds to Dan Spilo's Public Apology After On-Set Incident

Survivor's Kellee Kim has heard Dan Spilo's apology for his Survivor actions, and now has some questions.

After the season 39 producers broke the fourth wall to discuss Kellee's concerns over Dan's touching, Dan was spoken to by production and later ejected from Survivor: Island of the Idols following another incident, the reality TV contestant spoke out in a statement and apologized to Kellee.

"I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor," Dan said in a statement released to E! News. "After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously."