Hallmark Channel Receives Backlash for Pulling an Ad Featuring a Same-Sex Couple

The Hallmark Channel is catching heat this holiday season.

It's a known fact that as soon as December rolls around, it's the Hallmark Channel's time to shine. However, many feel the network isn't spreading that holiday cheer after they pulled an ad from Zola, a wedding planning company, that featured a same-sex couple.

For the commercial series, Zola released six ads that highlighted several couples who are at the alter wondering if their wedding would've been better with the help of the lifestyle site. Pretty harmless, right?

According to The New York Times, who first broke the news, Hallmark Channel's parent company stated the Zola commercial featuring a lesbian couple was "deemed controversial." Additionally, the parent company also said that story line violated the channel's polices due to the same-sex couple's "public displays of affection."

The publication reported that when asked why a similar story line featuring a typical bride and groom kissing wasn't flagged, the parent company declined to comment.