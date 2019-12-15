Kendall Jenner Jokes She's ''Fighting'' Kylie Jenner After Her Sister Poses With Fai Khadra

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 4:06 PM
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Uh-oh...
After Kylie Jenner posted a series of Instagram pictures on Sunday, Dec. 15, of her with Fai Khadra, her older sister Kendall Jenner stepped into the comments to give her a piece of her mind.
Just kidding, it's all fun and games between the two. But after Kylie captioned the post with her sister's Instagram handle, "@kendalljenner," Kendall commented, "are we fighting?"
The comment, captured by @commentsbycelebs on Instagram, stirred up some confusion with fans and followers alike. "Are they dating?" some commenters wonder, while others simply did not get the insider between the two sisters.
This isn't the first time Kendall has caused a social media stir when it comes to her pal Fai.
In November, the model shared pictures of herself hanging out with her nephews, Saint West andPsalm West, when she jokingly wrote in the caption, "Everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say 'I.'"
Quickly, the comments came flooding in as other celebs and family members alike weighed in. Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kris Jennerand Kylie all commented in favor of her poll.
If you keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, then you already know Kendall is currently the only sibling that isn't a parent but there's nothing wrong about it. Earlier this year, Kendall had the perfect punchline for a kid-filled family photo she posted on Instagram.
In response, the 24-year-old model also shared a meme of a woman with a bag over her head and the caption, "Pregnancy is in the air. Me."
As for why Kylie is looking so glammed up in the picture with Kendall's friend, it looks like this was taken before she made her way to Sean "Diddy" Combs's 50th birthday party on Saturday night.
For the birthday bash, Kylie wore a sequined black long-sleeve plunging gown with sharp shoulders and gave the look an extra edge as she wore her hair in a black bob.
At the party, the beauty mogul also ran into two of her exes, Travis Scott and Tyga. However, it is unclear if Kylie and Travis, father of their daughter Stormi Webster interacted at the bash. They have reunited a few times since E! News learned in October they had were "taking space apart," most recently over Thanksgiving, when he joined her and her family on a trip to Palm Springs.
On the other hand, Tyga and Kylie have attended a few of the same events and have occasionally communicated since their 2017 breakup.
