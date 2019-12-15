Kendall Jenner Jokes She's ''Fighting'' Kylie Jenner After Her Sister Poses With Fai Khadra

Uh-oh...

After Kylie Jenner posted a series of Instagram pictures on Sunday, Dec. 15, of her with Fai Khadra, her older sister Kendall Jenner stepped into the comments to give her a piece of her mind.

Just kidding, it's all fun and games between the two. But after Kylie captioned the post with her sister's Instagram handle, "@kendalljenner," Kendall commented, "are we fighting?"

The comment, captured by @commentsbycelebs on Instagram, stirred up some confusion with fans and followers alike. "Are they dating?" some commenters wonder, while others simply did not get the insider between the two sisters.

This isn't the first time Kendall has caused a social media stir when it comes to her pal Fai.

In November, the model shared pictures of herself hanging out with her nephews, Saint West andPsalm West, when she jokingly wrote in the caption, "Everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say 'I.'"