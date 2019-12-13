Here's the Reason Why Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Will Never Kiss Onstage

Remember all those times Camila Cabelloand Shawn Mendesgot oh so close to kissing onstage? Well, there's a reason for that.

Fans of the pair have been anxiously anticipating a concert kiss between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, ever since they released their steamy song "Senorita." After all, the pair are always locking lips while out and about doing couple things, so it shouldn't be that hard to do while being watched by thousands of people.

That being said, it isn't stage fright that's stopping Camila and Shawn from swapping spit during their performances. It turns out, they're just all too aware of badly fans want them to kiss. While talking with Andy Cohenon the SiriusXM's Radio Andy show, the 22-year-old explained, "It's not by design, I think it's just this little rebellious part of me that knows everybody wants us to kiss, so then I don't do it."