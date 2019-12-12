Amanda Bynes Leaves Sober Living Facility But Is ''Open to Getting Help'' After Family Visit

Amanda Bynes is "open to getting help" following her decision to leave a sober living facility.
Earlier this year, the actress' life seemed to be on the up and up following years of personal turmoil. She'd graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise with her associates degree and had moved into a sober living facility on her own accord, all of which indicated the star was turning things around.
But a source tells E! News that the 33-year-old recently sparked concern when a week ago she suddenly "fled" the sober living facility she called home. In addition, the source reveals, "She dropped out of the FIDM bachelor degree program she enrolled in... [and] is not working."
Not that she needs to be employed. According to the source, "She has access to her money so she's financially independent."
All things considered, the source confirms Amanda's "not doing drugs again." Nonetheless, the insider says her sobriety is "always the concern."
For these reasons, Amanda, her parents and her lawyers returned to court on Thursday to figure out the next steps. "She may not go back [to the facility], but again, she's not doing drugs and mentally and physically she's okay. She does not have to go back but it's unclear what's going to happen," the insider explains.
So far, the source describes Amanda as "open to getting help," which was reassuring to her parents who hadn't seen her since she left the sober living facility. The source says, "In court her parents were reassured that she's doing well and okay and that everything is back on track."
In the past, the actress and her parents seemingly had a tough relationship—in 2014 Amanda accused her father of sexual abuse, but later recanted her allegations—but now, the source says she and her parents are "getting along fine" and are "cordial" with each other. And, contrary to reports, Amanda "doesn't want to replace" her parents as conservators. "That's not an issue," the source insists.
Overall, the source says Amanda's "doing better now," although her appearance stands in "stark contrast" from how she did a year ago on the cover of PAPER Magazine. "Today she had bright pink hair, bright pink nails and she had unusual makeup," the source shares. "It was like she painted freckles on her face and all over her cheeks."