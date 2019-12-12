Jessica Biel Returns to Social Media After Justin Timberlake's Public Apology

It's business as usual for Jessica Biel after husband Justin Timberlake's recent scandal...on social media, that is.

The 37-year-old actress shared on her Instagram page on Thursday a video of her posing with a group of people as part of a sponsored ad for the yoga and wellness business Gaiam. It marked her first post since Timberlake, 38, sparked cheating rumors late last month over paparazzi photos that showed him and 30-year-old actress Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the new film Palmer, looking cozy at a New Orleans bar.

A source later told E! News that "there is absolutely nothing going on between them," and the actor himself issued a rare personal statement on Instagram last week.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar," he said. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."